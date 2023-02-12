 
Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

The Spanish film academy's Goya Awards paid tribute on Saturday to the late filmmaker Carlos Saura.

Saura, who died on Friday aged 91, had been due to receive the academy's honorary Goya Award at the annual ceremony.

According to Reuters, it was awarded posthumously, and to applause his widow Eulalia Ramón read out Saura's own words, written before his death: "I am sorry I cannot be with you".

Carlos Saura hit the global spotlight in the 1960s with his critiques of Franco´s dictatorship.

"He died at his home at the age of 91, surrounded by his loved ones," the academy wrote on Twitter, describing him as "one of the most important filmmakers in the history of Spanish cinema".

