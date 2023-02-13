Prince Harry didn’t even let world mourn Prince Philip, Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry is being bashed for releasing all his tell-all pieces in coordination with the deaths of Britain's’ most beloved.



Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she claimed, “They went ahead with their prime-time claymore of an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 as Prince Philip lay dying in hospital.”

“Four months later, as Queen Elizabeth grieved the loss of her husband of 73 years, the duke announced he was writing an autobiography.

“In May 2022, at a time when it has recently been alleged that Her Majesty was battling cancer, it emerged that they were making a Netflix ‘docu-series’ about their lives.”

“Why not wait to do all of this until the inevitable had happened and the nonagenarian stalwart had died?”