 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry didn’t even let world mourn Prince Philip, Queen

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being bashed for releasing all his tell-all pieces in coordination with the deaths of Britain's’ most beloved.

Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she claimed, “They went ahead with their prime-time claymore of an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 as Prince Philip lay dying in hospital.”

“Four months later, as Queen Elizabeth grieved the loss of her husband of 73 years, the duke announced he was writing an autobiography.

“In May 2022, at a time when it has recently been alleged that Her Majesty was battling cancer, it emerged that they were making a Netflix ‘docu-series’ about their lives.”

“Why not wait to do all of this until the inevitable had happened and the nonagenarian stalwart had died?”

More From Entertainment:

Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?

Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?
‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set

‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set
Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims

Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims
Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance

Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance
Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare

Berlin film fest promises starry nights, meaty fare
Prince Harry ‘can’t perch atop the mount’: ‘Icky stuff indeed’

Prince Harry ‘can’t perch atop the mount’: ‘Icky stuff indeed’
'Deadpool 3' star Hugh Jackman ripped pic goes viral

'Deadpool 3' star Hugh Jackman ripped pic goes viral
Penn Badgley on Cardi B: I wanted her to be in You season Four'

Penn Badgley on Cardi B: I wanted her to be in You season Four'
Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1

Salma Hayek grateful to fans as 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' debuts on No. 1
Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies a bit of truth-telling’

Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies a bit of truth-telling’
Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance