 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney arrive at the Super Bowl with wife Nancy

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney arrive at the Super Bowl with wife Nancy

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and wife Nancy were spotted in a VIP sky box at the star-studded Super Bowl game.

On Sunday, February 12, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy, whom he married in 2011, attended Super Bowl 57 in Arizona at had a great view of the game from a swanky skybox.

McCartney, 80, remained focused on the game as he sported a causal denim shirt which he layered over a t-shirt.

The Hey Jude hitmaker also had a stubble and swept back his silver locks from his clean face, cited from Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Nancy, 63, was in high spirits as she bundled up in a black hoodie.

The couple excitedly chatted with each other and cheered for their team in the star-studded game.

More From Entertainment:

Jack Lowden and girlfriend Saoirse Ronan look loved-up as they head out for stroll in the cold

Jack Lowden and girlfriend Saoirse Ronan look loved-up as they head out for stroll in the cold
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Robert Eggers’ vampire movie 'Nosferatu'

'The Crown' star Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Robert Eggers’ vampire movie 'Nosferatu'
Queen Consort Camilla cancels ‘all public engagements’ after contracting Covid-19

Queen Consort Camilla cancels ‘all public engagements’ after contracting Covid-19
Kim Kardashian shares snaps from ski trip with all four children

Kim Kardashian shares snaps from ski trip with all four children
Billie Eilish snapped in a rare appearance with musician boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish snapped in a rare appearance with musician boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice they made to perform in 2022

TXT’s Huening Kai reveals the sacrifice they made to perform in 2022
Yeonjun from TXT speaks about how he changed after Lollapalooza performance

Yeonjun from TXT speaks about how he changed after Lollapalooza performance
Prince Harry hitting William with planning

Prince Harry hitting William with planning
Rihanna joins friends backstage after epic Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna joins friends backstage after epic Super Bowl Halftime performance
King Charles coronation could turn into ‘season 2 of ghastly Netflix series’

King Charles coronation could turn into ‘season 2 of ghastly Netflix series’