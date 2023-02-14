 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles told Meghan Markle could create 'day time soap' out of coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

King Charles III has been warned the British people do not want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation.

His Majesty is told inviting the Sussexes could be tricky for himself and risky for the monarchy.

Royal expert Allison Pearson says: "Is that really what our King wants at his Coronation? I bet it’s not what a smarting Prince and Princess of Wales want. (William is said, with justification, to be concerned his brother will pull some "stunt".)

"It’s certainly not what the British people want. In fact, there is a real worry that we will think a lot less of our new monarch should he be seen to capitulate to an ungrateful couple who have insulted both our country and the institution Charles now embodies.

"By all means invite Harry and Meghan to a private celebration, but don’t allow them to turn a solemn occasion into a tawdry family drama. Sacred anointing with holy oil or a bar of daytime soap? The King must choose, and choose wisely," she notes.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III feels good in Kate Middleton's company

King Charles III feels good in Kate Middleton's company
Prince William would not have Harry on the list 'if it were his coronation'

Prince William would not have Harry on the list 'if it were his coronation'
Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation

Batgirl star Leslie Grace breaks her silence on movie cancellation
Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks up over lip-sync rumour after 2023 Super Bowl performance

Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks up over lip-sync rumour after 2023 Super Bowl performance
Shannon Elizabeth elaborates on why she warned people not to watch American Pie

Shannon Elizabeth elaborates on why she warned people not to watch American Pie
Prince William, Harry destroying relationship to make their wives happy?

Prince William, Harry destroying relationship to make their wives happy?
Idris Elba responds to the criticism over not calling himself a ‘Black actor’

Idris Elba responds to the criticism over not calling himself a ‘Black actor’
King Charles has 'weakness' for Prince Harry, does not want to lose him

King Charles has 'weakness' for Prince Harry, does not want to lose him
John Leguizamo claims he’s being used as ‘a pawn’ for Spider-Man: Homecoming

John Leguizamo claims he’s being used as ‘a pawn’ for Spider-Man: Homecoming
Adele’s ‘a living meme’ at the Super Bowl halftime Show

Adele’s ‘a living meme’ at the Super Bowl halftime Show
Reese Witherspoon details about Your Place or Mine castmate’s ‘crafty snack’: Watch

Reese Witherspoon details about Your Place or Mine castmate’s ‘crafty snack’: Watch
Sarah Michelle Gellar receives Icon Award at SCAD TVfest

Sarah Michelle Gellar receives Icon Award at SCAD TVfest