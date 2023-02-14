 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

New Jeans break Blackpink’s streaming record with song “Ditto”

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

New Jeans have surpassed Blackpink to claim the title of most streamed girl group song in US Spotify history
New Jeans have surpassed Blackpink to claim the title of most streamed girl group song in US Spotify history

Rookie K-pop group New Jeans have surpassed Blackpink to claim the title of most streamed girl group song in US Spotify history. On February 13th, their song Ditto made its way to the No. 1 spot on the list.

Ditto beat out multiple hit Blackpink songs like Ice Cream, Pink Venom, Lisa’s Money as well as How You Like That. Besides that, New Jeans also made their way to the sixth spot on the most streamed songs by K-pop acts list on US Spotify. The spots above are occupied by global icons BTS with their songs Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, Left and Right and finally, Boy With Luv.

According to Allkpop, netizens were impressed by this achievement from New Jeans considering that they only debuted less than a year ago. The group has been breaking records ever since their debut. Their self titled album, which came out in August, went on to become the best selling debut album by a girl group. They also had the honor of receiving the award for Best New Artist at the Melon Awards in 2022. 

