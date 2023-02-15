 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

The Romantics has been released on Netflix
'The Romantics' has been released on Netflix

On February 14, the much awaited docu-series The Romantics premiered on Netflix celebrating the legacy of late Yash Chopra and his production Yash Raj Films.

The show featured 35 actors who were closely attached to Yash. One of them was late Rishi Kapoor. Director Smriti Mandhura, while recalling the time when she got the opportunity to interview, the veteran, revealed that the actor passed away one month after shooting for the series. Smriti also shared what ball of an experience it was for her to interview Rishi Kapoor.

“It was absolutely amazing! It was probably one of the best experiences of my career doing that interview. He just arrived on sets, full of energy and full of life, excited to talk and share so many anecdotes. You couldn’t have guessed that he had health problems at that time and that we would probably lose him a month later.”

“He was so generous with his time and I could sense that he was enjoying taking the trip down the memory lane and talking about his friendship with Yash Chopra and the films that they made together, and his own career. So, everything was really special, told Mandhura to News18.”

The Romantics also contains interviews of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many others.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor pens funny birthday note for Randhir Kapoor along with a cute picture

Kareena Kapoor pens funny birthday note for Randhir Kapoor along with a cute picture
Nora Fatehi to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'

Nora Fatehi to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'
James Cameron recalls meeting SS Rajamouli, also praises Ram Charan's role in 'RRR'

James Cameron recalls meeting SS Rajamouli, also praises Ram Charan's role in 'RRR'
Vijay Varma spends Valentine's Day with Tamannaah Bhatia? Fans react

Vijay Varma spends Valentine's Day with Tamannaah Bhatia? Fans react
Ranbir Kapoor wishes Valentine's Day to 'Alia' and 'Raha' while promoting 'TJMM'

Ranbir Kapoor wishes Valentine's Day to 'Alia' and 'Raha' while promoting 'TJMM'
Kartik Aaryan shares his ups and downs in acting journey, says 'I had to get in line'

Kartik Aaryan shares his ups and downs in acting journey, says 'I had to get in line'
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'Valentine's Day' with a quirky caption

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'Valentine's Day' with a quirky caption
Kareena Kapoor's stance on what audience want to watch: 'People seek entertainment'

Kareena Kapoor's stance on what audience want to watch: 'People seek entertainment'
Kartik Aaryan gets tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai: See video

Kartik Aaryan gets tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai: See video
Karan Johar played a cupid in Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story

Karan Johar played a cupid in Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story
Kartik Aaryan shares his process of choosing a film, says 'he takes a gut call'

Kartik Aaryan shares his process of choosing a film, says 'he takes a gut call'
Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharyaa shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Main Khiladi'

Ram Charan, Ganesh Acharyaa shake a leg on Akshay Kumar's 'Main Khiladi'