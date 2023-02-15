Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director

'The Romantics' has been released on Netflix

On February 14, the much awaited docu-series The Romantics premiered on Netflix celebrating the legacy of late Yash Chopra and his production Yash Raj Films.

The show featured 35 actors who were closely attached to Yash. One of them was late Rishi Kapoor. Director Smriti Mandhura, while recalling the time when she got the opportunity to interview, the veteran, revealed that the actor passed away one month after shooting for the series. Smriti also shared what ball of an experience it was for her to interview Rishi Kapoor.

“It was absolutely amazing! It was probably one of the best experiences of my career doing that interview. He just arrived on sets, full of energy and full of life, excited to talk and share so many anecdotes. You couldn’t have guessed that he had health problems at that time and that we would probably lose him a month later.”

“He was so generous with his time and I could sense that he was enjoying taking the trip down the memory lane and talking about his friendship with Yash Chopra and the films that they made together, and his own career. So, everything was really special, told Mandhura to News18.”

The Romantics also contains interviews of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many others.