 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher shares interesting details on proposing his wife Mila Kunis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Ashton Kutcher shares interesting details on proposing his wife Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher shares interesting details on proposing his wife Mila Kunis

Your Place or Mine actor Ashton Kutcher shared interesting details about confessing his feelings for wife Mila Kunis for the first time, months after she shared her side of the story behind epic proposal.

The Jobs actor took a trip down to memory lane and recalled the moment from his point of view.

"I remember it," Ashton revealed during his interview on February 14 at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I remember it distinctly cause I came into her house and I was singing this Kenny Chesney song and I was like, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,' cause there had been a little too much tequila consumed and they both make me crazy."

After serenading her, Ashton got it off his chest. He continued, "And then I told her that I love her and I meant it when I said it."

"She was like, ‘Just tell me—say that in the morning." told the actor speaking of her wife's immediate response, as she was unable to believe his sober thoughts while he was drunk.

So, he did—and in quite a sweet way. The Your Place or Mine actor added, "I woke her up and I was like, ‘Hey, I love you.'

Ashton, who tied knot with his That ‘70s Show co-star in 2015, saying that it's a moment he remembers well but admitted he doesn't know how he can recall it so clearly being he "was really drunk."

Mila previously shared this rather comical story to host Kelly Clarkson.

"My dad told my mom he was in love with her three months into their relationship fully shammered and my mom went, ‘Alright, talk to me in the morning.' Same thing happened to me with my husband," she said.

"Three months into our relationship, he showed up at my house at two o'clock in the morning."

The actress, 39, who shares 8-year-old daughter Wyatt and 6-year-old son Dimitri with the No Strings Attached actor, said that at the time, Ashton declared in a very slurred manner, "I love you so much."

And after she told him to go to bed, he doubled down by saying, "No, and I love you so much."

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview

Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview
King Charles' wife Camilla more popular than Harry, Meghan in UK and US

King Charles' wife Camilla more popular than Harry, Meghan in UK and US
Keanu Reeves gives thumbs-down to Deepfakes, calls them 'scary'

Keanu Reeves gives thumbs-down to Deepfakes, calls them 'scary'
Marvel chief Kevin Feige admits 'too much' MCU content on Disney+

Marvel chief Kevin Feige admits 'too much' MCU content on Disney+
Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases 'Spider-Man 4' & 'Fantastic Four'

Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases 'Spider-Man 4' & 'Fantastic Four'
Royal Family receives 'toxic' ultimatum from Harry, Meghan ahead of King Charles coronation

Royal Family receives 'toxic' ultimatum from Harry, Meghan ahead of King Charles coronation
‘Harry Porter’ writer J.K. Rowling claps back to criticism for her anti-trans comments

‘Harry Porter’ writer J.K. Rowling claps back to criticism for her anti-trans comments
Preparations for King Charles coronation continue to gather pace

Preparations for King Charles coronation continue to gather pace
Prince Harry advised to use King Charles Coronation to win 'brownie points'

Prince Harry advised to use King Charles Coronation to win 'brownie points'
Julia Fox regrets dating 'controversial' Kanye West?

Julia Fox regrets dating 'controversial' Kanye West?

Paul Rudd names these two films as his funniest: Find out

Paul Rudd names these two films as his funniest: Find out
Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US