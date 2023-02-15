Ashton Kutcher shares interesting details on proposing his wife Mila Kunis

Your Place or Mine actor Ashton Kutcher shared interesting details about confessing his feelings for wife Mila Kunis for the first time, months after she shared her side of the story behind epic proposal.

The Jobs actor took a trip down to memory lane and recalled the moment from his point of view.

"I remember it," Ashton revealed during his interview on February 14 at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I remember it distinctly cause I came into her house and I was singing this Kenny Chesney song and I was like, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,' cause there had been a little too much tequila consumed and they both make me crazy."

After serenading her, Ashton got it off his chest. He continued, "And then I told her that I love her and I meant it when I said it."

"She was like, ‘Just tell me—say that in the morning." told the actor speaking of her wife's immediate response, as she was unable to believe his sober thoughts while he was drunk.

So, he did—and in quite a sweet way. The Your Place or Mine actor added, "I woke her up and I was like, ‘Hey, I love you.'

Ashton, who tied knot with his That ‘70s Show co-star in 2015, saying that it's a moment he remembers well but admitted he doesn't know how he can recall it so clearly being he "was really drunk."

Mila previously shared this rather comical story to host Kelly Clarkson.

"My dad told my mom he was in love with her three months into their relationship fully shammered and my mom went, ‘Alright, talk to me in the morning.' Same thing happened to me with my husband," she said.

"Three months into our relationship, he showed up at my house at two o'clock in the morning."

The actress, 39, who shares 8-year-old daughter Wyatt and 6-year-old son Dimitri with the No Strings Attached actor, said that at the time, Ashton declared in a very slurred manner, "I love you so much."

And after she told him to go to bed, he doubled down by saying, "No, and I love you so much."