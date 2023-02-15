Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview

Catwalk queen Gigi Hadid could not control her emotions while sharing her trauma during new interview with a fashion magazine, saying tennis legend Serena Williams helped ease the pain.

Bella Hadid's elder sister Gigi, who would appear on the March 2023 cover of Ellen magazine, broke down in tears when she was asked about dealing with fame, responding: "I'm getting emotional thinking about it."

The 27-year-old model's eyes welled with tears when she talked about being a public personality at a point during her interview: "What does the world not know about me? I don't know. I'm getting emotional [thinking about it]. I think that I'm someone who you have to be in front of to experience."

The blonde bombshell, who shares her only child baby Khai with One Direction vet Zayn Malik, continued: "It's not hard. This isn't a complaint. It's more that in my job, you see a lot of snapshots."

Gigi, while wiping away the tears, added: "No, it's fine. Apparently, I needed to say it. There are a lot of snapshots and really quick moments where, again, there's not a lot of context given."

She told the magazine's associate editor Adrienne Gaffney she and younger sister Bella have been in therapy. 'There are different things that we probably both deal with on different sides, but there's always going to be something that comes together.'

'Serena once told me, "Nothing stays in the press longer than three weeks." You can feel like your life is ending,' Hadid noted.

'I think it's about not taking yourself that seriously and being like, "When I am on my deathbed, I'm not going to remember that one awkward interview from when I was 19."'

The supermodel looked smashing as she flashed her toned tummy in a crop top and matching slacks during the styling session for the maazin.

Gigi is also starting a new role as a co-host in Netflix's reality competition show Next In Fashion, alongside Tan France, with season two debuting next month.