 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi become each other rivals in film Selfiee
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi become each other rivals in film 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar has released a new trailer for his upcoming action film Selfiee that also features Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay plays the role of a superstar in the film while Emraan will be seen in the role of police officer. The first official trailer of the film was release three weeks ago. In order to raise the excitement of the audience, the makers have dropped another trailer.

The Rasksha Bandhan actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle saying: “Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2.”

The 1 minute 34 seconds video takes audience in the world of action, drama and gives a dose of laughter and entertainment.

Hashmi, who will be playing Om Prakash Agarwal, is a diehard fan of superstar Vijay Kumar and wishes to take just one Selfiee with him. The two co-actors become each other’s rivals due to some unexpected turn of events which then attract media’s attention.

It looks like Film Selfiee is taking a massive dig on the ongoing cancel culture prevailing in the Bollywood industry nowadays as the trailer gives a glimpse of a media personnel screaming 'Boycott Bollywood' out loud.

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in vital roles. The film is set to hit theatres on February 24, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films

Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films
Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Aamir Ali reveals that he doesn't care about speculations regarding his personal life

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in THESE gorgeous pics from Sydney
Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director

Rishi Kapoor died one month after shooting for 'The Romantics', reveals director
Kareena Kapoor pens funny birthday note for Randhir Kapoor along with a cute picture

Kareena Kapoor pens funny birthday note for Randhir Kapoor along with a cute picture
Nora Fatehi to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'

Nora Fatehi to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'
James Cameron recalls meeting SS Rajamouli, also praises Ram Charan's role in 'RRR'

James Cameron recalls meeting SS Rajamouli, also praises Ram Charan's role in 'RRR'
Vijay Varma spends Valentine's Day with Tamannaah Bhatia? Fans react

Vijay Varma spends Valentine's Day with Tamannaah Bhatia? Fans react
Ranbir Kapoor wishes Valentine's Day to 'Alia' and 'Raha' while promoting 'TJMM'

Ranbir Kapoor wishes Valentine's Day to 'Alia' and 'Raha' while promoting 'TJMM'
Kartik Aaryan shares his ups and downs in acting journey, says 'I had to get in line'

Kartik Aaryan shares his ups and downs in acting journey, says 'I had to get in line'
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'Valentine's Day' with a quirky caption

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'Valentine's Day' with a quirky caption