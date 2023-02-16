Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi become each other rivals in film 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar has released a new trailer for his upcoming action film Selfiee that also features Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay plays the role of a superstar in the film while Emraan will be seen in the role of police officer. The first official trailer of the film was release three weeks ago. In order to raise the excitement of the audience, the makers have dropped another trailer.

The Rasksha Bandhan actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle saying: “Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2.”

The 1 minute 34 seconds video takes audience in the world of action, drama and gives a dose of laughter and entertainment.



Hashmi, who will be playing Om Prakash Agarwal, is a diehard fan of superstar Vijay Kumar and wishes to take just one Selfiee with him. The two co-actors become each other’s rivals due to some unexpected turn of events which then attract media’s attention.

It looks like Film Selfiee is taking a massive dig on the ongoing cancel culture prevailing in the Bollywood industry nowadays as the trailer gives a glimpse of a media personnel screaming 'Boycott Bollywood' out loud.

Selfiee also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in vital roles. The film is set to hit theatres on February 24, reports IndiaToday.