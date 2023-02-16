 
Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz 

Brooklyn Beckham has once again welcomed hilarious trolls over his gushing Valentine’s Day tribute to wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 23, who is an aspiring chef, shared his take to celebrate the day of love and surprised his wife wearing just a towel, gold necklace and a baseball cap.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest child also presented his 'forever baby' with a huge heart-shaped arrangement of red roses.

The fans mocked Brooklyn and Nicola’s cheeky Valentine’s fun as many of them cracked a few jokes in the comment section.

"Next career move for Brooklyn …… Flower Arranger," one internet user quipped, referencing Brooklyn's multiple ever-changing career endeavours.

"Ok but why is he only wearing a towel but with a hat," another pondered, as the couple's pal Selena Gomez joked, "Lol he’s about to drop it!!"

Meanwhile, Nicola - who tied the knot with Brooklyn in April – loved her husband’s romantic gesture and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day! Best way to wake up everrr. I love you so much baby!! I’m so lucky I get you forever!"

