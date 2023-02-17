 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
K-pop group TXT set to release special OST for Webtoon series

Friday Feb 17, 2023

TXT will be collaborating with Naver Webtoon to release a special OST for the well known series Love Revolution
Boy band TXT will be collaborating with Naver Webtoon to release a special OST for the well known series Love Revolution. The remake OST called Goodbye Now is set to be released on music streaming platforms on February 22nd.

Goodbye Now is a popular song by 015B which is commonly used as an anthem for graduation ceremonies. The OST will officially commemorate the finale of the series as its set to end its run in April. The song choice seems to be intentional as the characters will be graduating from high school.

TXT also just came out with their latest comeback The Name Chapter: Temptation. On January 27th. The mini album included five tracks like Sugar Rush Ride, Happy Fools featuring Coi Leray, Devil by the Window, Farewell, Neverland and Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock.)

The Sugar Ride MV went on to amass 15.4M views and 1M likes within the first 24 hours of its release. They also sold over 2 million copies of their album within the first week.

