 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Vladimir Putin to be targeted with deep fakes in 'potential' Kardashians spoof: 'Keeping Up With The Kremlin'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Vladimir Putin to be targeted with deep fakes in potential Kardashians spoof: Keeping Up With The Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's deep fakes to release as comedy series on Channel 4

British broadcaster Channel 4 is developing the comedy series Keeping Up With The Kremlin, on the life of Russian president Vladimir Putin, which is taken inspiration from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to Deadline, the project hasn't been officially decided and is intended for social media as Channel 4 leans toward digital-first commissioning.

Chalkboard TV will produce the series and cast actors to play the Russian President and his acolytes, with deep fake technology and overdubbing.

Charlie Hyland will direct Keeping Up With The Kremlin.

More From Entertainment:

Gisele Bündchen sways to 'Balança Pema' after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen sways to 'Balança Pema' after Tom Brady split
Everything to know about Netflix’s upcoming anime film Pluto

Everything to know about Netflix’s upcoming anime film Pluto
Lockwood and Co. Season 2: what we know so far

Lockwood and Co. Season 2: what we know so far
Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service

Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service
Jenna Ortega set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musical guest The 1975

Jenna Ortega set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musical guest The 1975
Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Everything we know so far about the Netflix One Piece adaptation

Everything we know so far about the Netflix One Piece adaptation
Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside

Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside
King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?

King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?
Ryan Reynolds calls his home ‘zoo’ after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds calls his home ‘zoo’ after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively
Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix

Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix