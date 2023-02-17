 
pakistan
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Rana Javaid

SLO assessment, e-marking best for checking exam papers: BIEK chairman

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Feb 17, 2023

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin addresses a symposium in Karachi, on February 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — By author
BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin addresses a symposium in Karachi, on February 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — By author 

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said Friday that Student Learning Objectives (SLO) and e-marking are the best way for checking exam papers.

The BIEK chairman's comments came during a symposium held in the metropolis. The symposium was attended by several educationists as well, a statement from the board said.

While speaking on the occasion, the BIEK chairman told the participants that SLO assessments and e-marking are the "best way" to check papers. He added that the checking done through these methods is scientific and it also ensures that "no injustice is done with students".

"Since the SLO assessment focuses on quality rather than quantity, students' methods of answering questions will also improve gradually and no pupil will be treated unfairly."

The BIEK chief added that the symposium was organised to make teachers aware of SLO assessment and e-marking, while future training sessions will be conducted for the teachers.

Dr Saeeduddin noted that symposiums and workshops will also be conducted for students related to e-marking and SLO assessments for their awareness.

More From Pakistan:

Condemnations pour in after Karachi police chief office attack

Condemnations pour in after Karachi police chief office attack
Five terrorists killed in hours-long gunbattle after Karachi police chief office attack

Five terrorists killed in hours-long gunbattle after Karachi police chief office attack
Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement from Wednesday

Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement from Wednesday
ATC approves bail of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case

ATC approves bail of suspect in Imran Khan's assassination case
FIA launches probe into Elahi’s alleged audio leak: sources

FIA launches probe into Elahi’s alleged audio leak: sources

President summons ECP chief for ‘urgent’ meeting over elections date

President summons ECP chief for ‘urgent’ meeting over elections date
Islamabad Police register case in leopard escape case

Islamabad Police register case in leopard escape case
F-9 park 'rapists' killed in fake police encounter, alleges victim’s counsel

F-9 park 'rapists' killed in fake police encounter, alleges victim’s counsel
PM Shehbaz visits quake-hit Turkey, vows 'maximum support'

PM Shehbaz visits quake-hit Turkey, vows 'maximum support'

Supreme Court suspends transfer order of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as Lahore CCPO

Supreme Court suspends transfer order of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as Lahore CCPO
US vows to advance coordination, support to Pakistan

US vows to advance coordination, support to Pakistan
Fawad Chaudhry holds meeting with US envoy Donald Blome

Fawad Chaudhry holds meeting with US envoy Donald Blome