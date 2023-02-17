SLO assessment, e-marking best for checking exam papers: BIEK chairman

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin addresses a symposium in Karachi, on February 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — By author

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said Friday that Student Learning Objectives (SLO) and e-marking are the best way for checking exam papers.

The BIEK chairman's comments came during a symposium held in the metropolis. The symposium was attended by several educationists as well, a statement from the board said.

While speaking on the occasion, the BIEK chairman told the participants that SLO assessments and e-marking are the "best way" to check papers. He added that the checking done through these methods is scientific and it also ensures that "no injustice is done with students".

"Since the SLO assessment focuses on quality rather than quantity, students' methods of answering questions will also improve gradually and no pupil will be treated unfairly."

The BIEK chief added that the symposium was organised to make teachers aware of SLO assessment and e-marking, while future training sessions will be conducted for the teachers.

Dr Saeeduddin noted that symposiums and workshops will also be conducted for students related to e-marking and SLO assessments for their awareness.