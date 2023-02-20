 
A video of Kate Middleton and Prince William's rare PDA moment has gone viral after the couple's appearance at the BAFTA Awards 

The video shows the Princess of Wales giving her husband a tap on the behind at the event.

The couple arrived at Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday evening.to attend the BAFTA Awards for the first time in three years. 

Video of Kate Middleton flirting with William at BAFTAs goes viral

Prince William has been President of BAFTA since 2010, with Kate first joining her husband at the star-studded event in 2017.

The couple were all smiles as they made their way along the red carpet, looked on by royal fans.

The couple were not accompanied by their three children at the awards ceremony.


