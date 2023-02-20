 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show
Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show 

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, revealed he discovered his daughter’s second pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The 69-year-old talked to TMZ over the weekend as he said he wishes the Diamonds hitmaker has a girl this time as he already has “four grandsons” including her first born son.

Fenty told the publication that he is “over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky's new kiddo” and is hopeful she gives birth to a daughter.

He went on to add that he already is grandfather to four grandsons and is “hoping RiRi can shake things up with a girl.”

Rihanna’s father, who was invited to the big game shared that “he's excited about the prospect of having a granddaughter.”

Revealing his initial reaction to RiRi’s pregnancy, he said Rihanna got him tickets to the show without disclosing the big surprise.

He said he was surprised to see her baby bump and said to his partner, “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!”

Fenty then revealed that due to Rihanna’s busy schedule, and his residence in Barbados, he has not been able to spend much time with her boy, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Rihanna shocked the world when she flaunted her baby bump while performing on one of the world’s biggest stage in a gorgeous red outfit.

More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to ladylove Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to ladylove Ramona Agruma

James Corden and Tom to jet back into the sky for major ‘Late Late show’ send-off

James Corden and Tom to jet back into the sky for major ‘Late Late show’ send-off
‘Vain or stupid’ Prince Harry’s moves costing ‘a small fortune’

‘Vain or stupid’ Prince Harry’s moves costing ‘a small fortune’
‘Ant-Man’, ‘Avatar’ dominate North America box office

‘Ant-Man’, ‘Avatar’ dominate North America box office
Andrew Shue on edge with Amy Robach's non-stop PDAs with lover?

Andrew Shue on edge with Amy Robach's non-stop PDAs with lover?

Meghan Markle wants another baby boy amid reports she is expecting her third child

Meghan Markle wants another baby boy amid reports she is expecting her third child
Carey Mulligan mistakenly announced BAFTA winner instead of Kerry Condon

Carey Mulligan mistakenly announced BAFTA winner instead of Kerry Condon

Prince William ‘adamant’ Prince Harry relationship ‘is over’

Prince William ‘adamant’ Prince Harry relationship ‘is over’
‘Double happiness’ as Rio carnival returns

‘Double happiness’ as Rio carnival returns
Lily James thinks Zac Efron’s transformation is ‘slightly more distracting’

Lily James thinks Zac Efron’s transformation is ‘slightly more distracting’

Kanye West follows 'official path' to fend off paps?

Kanye West follows 'official path' to fend off paps?
Megan Fox claps back at rumours of Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her

Megan Fox claps back at rumours of Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her