Rihanna’s dad reveals he discovered about her pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, revealed he discovered his daughter’s second pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The 69-year-old talked to TMZ over the weekend as he said he wishes the Diamonds hitmaker has a girl this time as he already has “four grandsons” including her first born son.

Fenty told the publication that he is “over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky's new kiddo” and is hopeful she gives birth to a daughter.

He went on to add that he already is grandfather to four grandsons and is “hoping RiRi can shake things up with a girl.”

Rihanna’s father, who was invited to the big game shared that “he's excited about the prospect of having a granddaughter.”

Revealing his initial reaction to RiRi’s pregnancy, he said Rihanna got him tickets to the show without disclosing the big surprise.

He said he was surprised to see her baby bump and said to his partner, “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!”

Fenty then revealed that due to Rihanna’s busy schedule, and his residence in Barbados, he has not been able to spend much time with her boy, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Rihanna shocked the world when she flaunted her baby bump while performing on one of the world’s biggest stage in a gorgeous red outfit.