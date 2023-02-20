Will Smith celebrates his special bond with daughter Willow in new Instagram post

Will Smith shared a heartwarming yet humorous tribute to his youngest child, daughter Willow Smith and internet cannot stop gushing over it.

The Oscar winner actor, 54, turned to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared two gorgeous pictures and a humorous "Daddy/Daughter" meme.

Will, who will be next co-starring with Michael B. Jordan in I Am Legend 2, posted a meme depicting a chiseled strong guy eating meat with a Bowie knife.

“The women who can command me hasn't been born yet,” read the text on the picture, but then the second half of the meme cut to “4 years later” and depicted the same tough guy wearing a tutu and fairy wings, having a tea party with his daughter.



Moreover, Will shared a pair of loving pictures that showed the close bond between him and his 22-year-old daughter.

One of pictures showed him embracing Willow on a field, while another snap featured the pair sharing a tender moment during a photoshoot.

The Emancipation star captioned his post, “That Daddy / Daughter thing is REAL!”

While many of Will’s fans praised his adorable bond with his daughter. Willow dropped a lovestruck emoticon in the comments section.