Gladiators vs Zalmi: Five stats you should know

A Quetta Gladiators' batter runs while a Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper prepares to catch the ball during a match between the two teams in the seventh season of Pakistan Super League in 2022. — PSL/ File

In the ninth match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators are taking on Peshawar Zalmi today (Monday) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.



This match is significant since Quetta and Peshawar both have two points each after two games and are slotted at the fourth and fifth positions on the points table, respectively.

However, the winner of today’s match will jump to the second position on the table.

In their first match, Quetta were trounced by Multan Sultans but bounced back to defeat Karachi Kings in their next game.

Meanwhile, Zalmi won a close match against Kings to begin their campaign but were thumped by Multan in their second encounter.

Here are five stats that you need to know about the clash between Quetta and Peshawar.

Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have clashed 20 times in the past, with the latter winning 11 of those matches. Meanwhile, Quetta has won eight matches. One match ended without a result.

Best bowling figures in an innings

The record for the best bowling figures in a match between Quetta and Peshawar is held by Shahid Afridi, who bagged figures of 5-7 against the Gladiators in 2016.

Most runs conceded in an innings

Wahab Riaz conceded the most runs, 54, in an innings during the match between Quetta and Peshawar in 2021.

Lowest total

Quetta were dismissed for only 90 runs against Peshawar in Lahore in 2017, which is currently the lowest total in a match between the two sides.

Largest victory

Zalmi’s joint-largest victory, by runs, came in a match against Quetta, when they won by 61 runs in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Nuwan Thushara, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, Nuwan Thushara, Odean Smith, Dwaine Pretorius

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Peter Hatzoglou Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail