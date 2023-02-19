PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan during toss at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 19, 2023. — Twitter/Islamabad United

MULTAN: Islamabad United on Sunday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.

The two sides are facing each other at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have made one change each for the encounter. Asif Ali has been replaced by Abrar Ahmed for Islamabad. Meanwhile, Sameen Gul makes way for Mohammad Ilyas on Multan's side.

Islamabad and Multan have faced-off 11 times in the past, with the latter winning six, which is slightly ahead of the former’s five, of those matches.

Multan have won two out of their first three matches and are currently at the top of the table with four points.

Islamabad have only played one match so far, which they won convincingly against Karachi Kings.

Playing XI:



Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C,WK), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas.

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr.