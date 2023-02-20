 
Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'

Liam Neeson initial thoughts on hit 'Taken' scene: 'corny'

Taken star Liam Neeson believed his most iconic scene from the action/thriller movie will come across as "cringe."

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 70-year-old opened up about his doubts on the first read of the film.

"I was very surprised by 'Taken,'" Neeson continued. "I thought it was going to be a straight-to-video film. It was such a simple story."

In the classic scene of the film, the Narnia star threatens one of the human traffickers on the phone, telling them, "I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you."

The Star Wars actor in the particular scene said he "certainly did sound scary" but felt the entire speech was "corny."

"I thought it was corny. It was a cornball. I really did feel that" he said. "It's nice to be proven wrong."

Taken was a blockbuster hit, netting north of $230 million globally, and spawned two sequels.

