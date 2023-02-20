 
Regé-Jean Page suffers awkward stumble at Chanel's pre-BAFTAs dinner

Regé-Jean Page fell awkwardly outside the star-studded Charles Finch x Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner in London on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old Bridgerton heartthrob took quite the stumble as he arrived at the glam Hollywood affair at 5 Hertford Street ahead of awards ceremony.

Page, who is rumoured to play the next British spy, James Bond, arrived at the event with his girlfriend Emily Brown and strolled in behind her as they got ready to mingle with the stars.

Page’s latest outing comes after he played down the opportunity to play Bond, after Daniel Craig's departure from the role after No Time To Die in 2022

“It's a conversation people are having, and it's terribly flattering that they're having it. I leave them to it,” he said in the feature of the 29th annual Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair.

“It's not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts. I've got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people's jobs.”

