Monday Feb 20 2023
Kris Jenner NOT engaged to Corey Gamble: ‘She has no plans to be’

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Kris Jenner is reportedly not engaged to longtime beau Corey Gamble despite speculations.

An insider spilt to Daily Mail that The Kardashians star has “no plans” to tie the knot anytime soon as she is enjoying her single era after two failed marriages.

Kris sparked engagement rumours with Gamble after she was spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond, however, the source said it is "definitely" not an engagement ring.

"Kris is not engaged to Corey, and she has no plans to be," the source shared. "She really has no need to marry him because she has exactly what she wants with him right now."

"Kris does not want to put anything on paper regarding their relationship because she knows that if their relationship does end, God forbid, it would not end well if they were married," the insider added.

The insider went on to reveal that the ring is not even a new piece of jewelry as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has "had that ring for three years and has worn it out countless times."

Kris, who was previously married to famed lawyer Robert Kardashian and then she exchanged vows with Caitlyn Jenner in 1991, has been dating Gamble since 2015. 

