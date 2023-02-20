 
Colin Farrell fans express fury at BAFTAs after Austin Butler won Best Actor award

Austin Butler took home the Best Actor trophy at this year’s BAFTAs ceremony – but internet has divided opinion.

Butler, 31, won the award for his performance in 2022 release Elvis. He was nominated against Colin Farrell, who was fan-favourite to take home the major accolade.

Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living, and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande were also nominated in the same category.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Butler said it was ‘truly extraordinary’ to receive the award. “To my fellow nominees, this is an honour,” he said.

However, Farrell’s fans branded his win as a ‘punch in the gut’ to the actor, who was initially recognised for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

“Colin Farrell is still best actor in my eyes”, one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Colin Farrell is robbed once again.”

“Love this film and performance but gutted for Colin Farrell — if not here then I guess it’s not happening,” wrote another following Butler’s triumph.

Paul Mescal fans were equally disappointed with the outcome. “I would have accepted losing to Colin Farrell but Paul Mescal losing to Elvis? No, just no,” a fan tweeted.

