Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water surpasses Titanic to become the Third Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

Avatar: The Way of Water is soaring at the box office as it flies past Titanic, to become the third Highest-Grossing Movie ever

During February 17-19, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water took a huge lapse and took its place as the third highest-grossing film of all time globally.

The movie has collected $2,243.2 billion globally since its release on December 16, 2022.

According to People, all but one of the films at the box office Top Four are helmed by James Cameron.

The 2019's Marvel Studios release, Avengers: Endgame is the only non-Cameron-directed film in the top four.

The Original Avatar sweeps the Top spot, Avengers: Endgame takes the second, Avatar: The Way of Water third, and Titanic moves to the fourth.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021, Cameron worried that, given the state of moviegoing amid the pandemic, the sequel would be able to match 2009's Avatar's success.

