Monday Feb 20 2023
Jenny Slate explains why she stopped playing Missy on Big Mouth

Jenny Slate has recently opened up about why she quit playing a Black character Missy in Big Mouth.

In a new interview with The Independent, Slate revealed why she believed that her character Missy should be played by Black people.

“I assessed the choices I made and I knew that they were wrong. I wanted to depart and make space for performers who should be playing the part I was playing,” said the actress.

For the unversed, Slate was the original voice of Missy in the adult animated series, which premiered on Netflix in 2017.

Elaborating on her decision, Slate stated, “I think for white people those discussions were difficult because, at least for me as a white person, it was about finding a way to get past [those feelings of] useless shame and start to be a person who is learning what I need to learn and what I should have learned before.”

Slate shared she had good time on the series, Big Mouth.

“I loved being on Big Mouth. I love working with Nick Kroll. He’s one of my oldest friends and I still do small parts on that show, but I think we all agreed that that was the right thing to do,” she added.

Meanwhile, Slate was eventually replaced by Ayo Edebiri in the fifth season.

