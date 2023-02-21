Ian McKellen makes surprise appearance on London Fashion Week runway

 
Sir Ian McKellen channelled his panache on the runway of London Fashion Week on Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

The Lord of the Rings actor, 83, surprised those present at the S.S. Daley Autumn/Winter 2023 show, as he opened the show for designer, Steven Stokey-Daley.

Showcased on day three of London Fashion Week, the designer took a leap into a never-before-explored realm of digital, auditory, and sensory studies.

As he walked out on the ramp, he also gave a dramatic reading of the poem The Coming of Arthur by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, via People Magazine.

McKellen was dressed in the designer’s nautical theme of the evening, wearing a sailor’s cap, trousers, striped scarf, and navy peacoat with the image of a nude male figure featured on one side.

According to Vogue, McKellen himself was the one to approach the designer with the idea to open the show. “You don't say no to Sir Ian McKellen,” Stokey-Daley told the outlet. “To be honest, I couldn’t really believe it.”

Stokey-Daley was the winner of last year’s LVMH prize and emerging designer gong at the British Fashion Awards and is known for incorporating theatricality into his runway events.

In addition to the X-Men alum, the designer as also dressed Harry Styles with one of his creations for the 2023 Brit Awards earlier this month.

