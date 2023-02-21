Lady Gaga ‘went bankrupt’ after her Monster ball tour

Pop icon Lady Gaga lost hordes of money following her Monster ball tour, and owed nearly $3 million (£2.5m), she revealed to Financial Times.



Without a doubt the singer was able to recover and has had a booming career since, which includes multiple Grammy wins, an Oscar and even a nomination for Best Actress for A Star is Born. Moreover, the singer has released multiple albums and toured the world following the financial setback.

While she made a strong comeback, the 36-year-old – whose actual name is Stefani Germanotta – nearly became insolvent at one point.

Gaga explained how much her second tour cost her. She said: “I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball [between 2009 and 2011] and it was funny because I didn’t know!”

“I remember I called everybody and said, ‘Why is every­one saying I have no money? This is ridiculous; I have five Number 1 singles.’

“And they said, ‘Well, you’re $3 million in debt.’”

The singer was able to snap back quickly owing to the ‘sheer quality and popularity’ of her work.