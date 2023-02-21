 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Lady Gaga ‘went bankrupt’ after her Monster ball tour

Pop icon Lady Gaga lost hordes of money following her Monster ball tour, and owed nearly $3 million (£2.5m), she revealed to Financial Times.

Without a doubt the singer was able to recover and has had a booming career since, which includes multiple Grammy wins, an Oscar and even a nomination for Best Actress for A Star is Born. Moreover, the singer has released multiple albums and toured the world following the financial setback.

While she made a strong comeback, the 36-year-old – whose actual name is Stefani Germanotta – nearly became insolvent at one point.

Gaga explained how much her second tour cost her. She said: “I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball [between 2009 and 2011] and it was funny because I didn’t know!”

“I remember I called everybody and said, ‘Why is every­one saying I have no money? This is ridiculous; I have five Number 1 singles.’

“And they said, ‘Well, you’re $3 million in debt.’”

The singer was able to snap back quickly owing to the ‘sheer quality and popularity’ of her work.

