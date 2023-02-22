Prince Andrew would go to jail if he lied in deposition says Virginia Giuffre's lawyer

Virginia Giuffre's lawyer David Boies spoke to Piers Morgan about Prince Andrew's settlement.

Appearing on Morgan's show Uncensored, the lawyer said,"It would be a disaster for him (Andrew) to appear for a deposition... if he lied in deposition, he would go to jail."

Virginia Giuffre had accused Andrew of raping her when she was young.

Queen Elizabeth had stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages over the sex scandal.

According to some latest reports, King Charles plans to kick him out of the palace.

Reacting to David Boise's claims, royal fans urged Andrew to appear on Morgan's show to share his side of the story.