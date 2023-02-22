Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry is touching upon his incognito grocery shopping with Meghan Markle, back when she was still his girlfriend.

The Duke of Sussex recalls setting up a dinner night with his new girlfriend, in order to introduce her to his cousins.

He pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “We decided to have dinner that night at my place, invite some friends over. We’d cook. Fun, we said, but it would mean food shopping first. There was nothing in my fridge besides grapes and cottage pies. We could go to Waitrose, I said. Of course we couldn’t actually go to Waitrose together: that would cause a riot.”

Harry then adds: “So we drew up a plan to shop simultaneously, in parallel, and in disguise, without visibly acknowledging each other. Meg got there minutes before me. She wore a flannel shirt, a bulky overcoat and a beanie, but I was still surprised that no one was recognizing her. Plenty of Brits watched Suits, surely, yet no one was staring. I’d have spotted her in a crowd of thousands.”