 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have stopped following each other on Instagram amid rumours that the supermodel is romantically involved with Bad Bunny.

Fans of the model are speculating that the Phoenix Suns star unfollowed Kendall because of the rumours that she has moved on with the musician.

As per Daily Mail, one social media user wrote, “kenny’s date with bb did exactly what she wanted it to do.”

“Oh he’s all the way in his feelings,” one penned while another wrote, “He’s still following Kim and Kylie tho! Kinda embarrassing to immediately unfollow her after the Bad Bunny news - he’s BOTHERED.”

The Kardashians star and the basketball player parted quietly parted ways in November 2022 after two-year romance due to busy schedule.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told People Magazine at the time.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” the insider added.

As for Kendall’s relationship with Bad Bunny, a source told the publication, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him.”

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” the insider added. “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past.”

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head

Shawn Mendes reveals the real reason why he shaved his head
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ‘no longer together,’ reps confirm breakup
Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’

Cardi B shows off the ‘one thing’ needed ‘in this life of sin’
Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?

Meghan and Harry's 'calls' to South Park staff were recorded?
Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Meghan's lawyers use an argument Harry criticised to defend her

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'

Kate Middleton mocked for 'not being able to fry an egg'
Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’

Prince Harry put ‘burden’ on Meghan Markle with long distance romance: ‘Not fair’
Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom

Prince Harry held back word ‘love’ as Meghan Markle felt sick in bathroom
Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry felt ‘free’ as Princess Eugenie ‘hugged’ Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry was ‘embarrassed’ to have Meghan Markle in Nottingham Cottage
Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping

Prince Harry says ‘none’ of the Brits ‘stared’ at Meghan Markle at grocery shopping