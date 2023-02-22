Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker unfollow each other on IG amid Bad Bunny romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have stopped following each other on Instagram amid rumours that the supermodel is romantically involved with Bad Bunny.

Fans of the model are speculating that the Phoenix Suns star unfollowed Kendall because of the rumours that she has moved on with the musician.

As per Daily Mail, one social media user wrote, “kenny’s date with bb did exactly what she wanted it to do.”

“Oh he’s all the way in his feelings,” one penned while another wrote, “He’s still following Kim and Kylie tho! Kinda embarrassing to immediately unfollow her after the Bad Bunny news - he’s BOTHERED.”

The Kardashians star and the basketball player parted quietly parted ways in November 2022 after two-year romance due to busy schedule.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told People Magazine at the time.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” the insider added.

As for Kendall’s relationship with Bad Bunny, a source told the publication, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him.”

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” the insider added. “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past.”