Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Kelsea Ballerini takes a dig at ex-husband in latest interview: 'I don't need to care about his feelings anymore'

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini finally confronts her past relationship with ex Morgan Evans while speaking about her present relationship with Chase Stokes.

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kelsea Ballerini touched upon the topic of her ex husband Morgan Evan, on February 22, as per People.

Ballerini, who filed for divorce in August 2022, was asked what his ex Morgan Evans might think of her photos with Stokes.

She said, "No, because I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore."

The country singer clarified, "And I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine anymore. I hope he is protected from whatever he needs to be protected from seeing — I hope he has people in his life that help him do that [but] that is not my job."

The 29-year-old also touched down upon how she is tuning into her new relationship, "I'm really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself, And it's been a really beautiful reawakening."

