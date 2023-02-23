Alan Cumming confirmed to star alongside Charlie Creed-Miles and Clare Coulter for new film 'Drive Back Home'

Alan Cumming, Charlie Creed-Miles and Clare Coulter are slated to lead feature road movie Drive Back Home.

The movie which is underway in Northern Ontario, is written and directed by Michael Clowater.

As per Deadline, Michael Clowater spoke on the diverse cast, "I wanted to take archetypal characters that would never be in the same movie together and then make them a family."

He added, "Because that’s the truth of what family often is – very different people bound together by where they came from."

The film tells "the story of a conservative plumber from a small east coast village who travels to Toronto in order to get his brother out of jail after he is arrested for having sex with another man in a public park. At the insistence of their strong willed mother, the two brothers must drive the 1000 mile trip back home to New Brunswick, together – discovering each other and themselves along the way."