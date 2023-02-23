 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Sea of Love director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin
'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin

Ellen Barkin claimed Sea of Love filmmaker Harold Becker during intimate scene forcefully removed her pubic wig.

During an interview with HuffPost, the 68-year-old recalled she felt weak against the Hollywood men's abusive behaviour as a young actor.

"You do nothing," she continued. "What was I going to do when Harold Becker on Sea of Love walks over and literally rips my merkin off, taking some pubic hair with him and saying: 'What do you need this for? Nobody's looking at you.'"

A merkin is employed by actors as a pubic wig on set to maintain their modesty.

"This is what [the industry's] like," added, And I had an easy time with it, believe me."

Barkin also added one producer told her she "looks like a girl who could give you a disease."

"The truth is, I am 68 years old," Barkin continued. I don't give a ****. I'm fresh out of all my ****."

More From Entertainment:

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks

New Jeans becomes first K-pop group to chart on Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks
Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’

Kylie Jenner rejects rumors she shaded Selena Gomez over her eyebrows, ‘this is silly’
'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film

'Ant-Man 3' director reveals why Michael Peña not in film
Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone

Tom Hanks' dramedy 'A Man Called Otto' crosses $100 million box-office milestone
Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview

Usher gushes over K-pop girl group Blackpink in recent interview
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success as song hits major milestone

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas

‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas
Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s upcoming show gives subtle tribute to grandma Elvis Presley
'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony

'Doctor Who' Phil Davis quits over 'embarrassing' BAFTA ceremony
'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film

'Cocaine Bear' director Elizabeth Banks packs surprise for mom in film
'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years

'The Hunger Games' actor Sam Claflin talks on Finnick after 10 years
Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart reflects on her fling with ’90s co-star Ryan Reynolds