'Sea of Love' director tore off my merkin during scene: Ellen Barkin

Ellen Barkin claimed Sea of Love filmmaker Harold Becker during intimate scene forcefully removed her pubic wig.

During an interview with HuffPost, the 68-year-old recalled she felt weak against the Hollywood men's abusive behaviour as a young actor.

"You do nothing," she continued. "What was I going to do when Harold Becker on Sea of Love walks over and literally rips my merkin off, taking some pubic hair with him and saying: 'What do you need this for? Nobody's looking at you.'"

A merkin is employed by actors as a pubic wig on set to maintain their modesty.

"This is what [the industry's] like," added, And I had an easy time with it, believe me."

Barkin also added one producer told her she "looks like a girl who could give you a disease."

"The truth is, I am 68 years old," Barkin continued. I don't give a ****. I'm fresh out of all my ****."