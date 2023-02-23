 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Rita Wilson shares the 'Awkward' bathroom stop with Tom Hanks because of the '80s Oscar' dress

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Rita Wilson shares the Awkward bathroom stop with Tom Hanks because of the 80s Oscar dress

Rita Wilson opened up on her awkward experience of the bathroom pit stop due to her dress in the 1980s Oscars.

Speaking at The Jennifer Hudson Show, Rita Wilson shared that her white Vicky Tiel dress for the 1987 Oscars was difficult to slip out of when she wanted to visit the loo, therefore her husband Tom Hanks had to step up to help.

"I had this really cute dress that was really popular in the '80s. You guys might remember it, where it would have a waistline and then it would have a poof," she said.

She continued, "And I was like, I love that poof. I was like so happening in my poof."

Wilson noted that she had drunk too much water in her limousine ride, on her way to the ceremony and she had to make a "pit stop" to go to the bathroom, as per People.

Wilson, shared, "I realized that my dress could not be scooped up. It had to be unzipped."

She further added, "So we pulled over next to this little Mexican restaurant on Pico Blvd. and I'm like Tom you need to come with me, and so he came with me in the women's bathroom, unzipped me… zipped me back up."

The 66-year-old joked on twitter that she learned an important lesson that day, writing, "Note to self: no water on Oscar day!"

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy rumours as she flashes 'baby bump'

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy rumours as she flashes 'baby bump'
Prince William pays special tribute to John Motson following his death at 77

Prince William pays special tribute to John Motson following his death at 77
Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle fears royal family 'is only fighting for Prince Harry'
'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6

'The Last of Us' director shares Pedro Pascal cried off camera during episode 6
BTS’ Jimin reveals pre-release schedule for upcoming album

BTS’ Jimin reveals pre-release schedule for upcoming album
K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback

K-pop group Stray Kids top iTunes chart with comeback
BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page

BTS’ Jimin is the face of the most viewed reels on the BTS Instagram page
Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2

Revenge continues in trailer for 'The Glory' Season 2
Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?

Prince Harry sorry for attacking William, other members of royal family?
Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid

Lady Gaga calls Selena Gomez ‘beautiful’ after she compared herself to Bella Hadid
Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham won't let Cruz make same mistakes in career as Brooklyn

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore

Kylie Jenner reveals she doesn’t let social media ‘hatred’ affect her anymore