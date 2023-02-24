Fact-check: John Abraham did not mention PM Shehbaz on Kapil Sharma’s show

Footage of the Kapil Sharma show has been digitally altered and miscaptioned on social media

Pakistani social media users have repeatedly shared a doctored clip of Indian actor John Abraham calling Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a “beggar”.

Claim

On February 1, in a short video shared on social media, Kapil Sharma, the host of an Indian comedy show, asks John Abraham a riddle: “Who is this person who is not a beggar but always asks for money?”

To which the actor replies: “Shehbaz Sharif.”

“Pakistan Muslim League-N supporters should be ashamed,” the caption reads, “Now even our neighbours are talking about it.”

The video was also shared by a Facebook account on February 6. “I condemn this despicable act by Kapil Sharma and John Abraham,” the user wrote, “Regardless of how Shehbaz Sharif is, he is still the prime minister of our country.”

A similar claim circulated on YouTube, where the footage has been viewed over 5,000 times.



Fact

The video has been digitally altered and miscaptioned.

This particular show of Indian comedian Kapil Sharma was aired on December 21. The over one-hour-long episode is available on Sony Entertainment Television’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, at 44 minutes, the host, Kapil Sharma, asks John Abraham: “Who is this person who is not a beggar but always asks for money? This person is not a woman but carries a bag. This person is not a priest but rings a bell?”

Abraham replies: “A bus conductor.”

The actor’s reply has been edited to make it sound like he is talking about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]