Friday Feb 24 2023
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini look swooned in latest snap on Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini and rumoured boyfriend Chase Stokes show some romance in a snap on Instagram.

Chase Stokes shared a photo on Instagram of Kelsea Ballerini giving him a kiss on the cheek.

As per People, Stokes can be seen with his eyes closed, smiling widely, as the Kelsea cuddles up and holds his hands.

Earlier on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 29-year-old country singer told host Alex Cooper how she slid into the Outer Banks star's DMs on Instagram.

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," she said.

