Saturday Feb 25 2023
Karen Gillan tenders apology for 'Guardians' poster

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Karen Gillan has cheekily forwarded his apology after her “awkward” pose on the Guardians of the Galaxy poster.

The Scottish actor took to social media to offer explanation on her Nebula viral pose.

“Okay, can anybody tell me what I was thinking when I decided to pose like this on an international, worldwide poster that will remain forevermore?” she said on TikTok.

“I remember doing this pose and thinking, ‘I think I look pretty cool here.’ So I take full responsibility for this choice, but oh my God, what am I leaning against? What is my elbow doing?”

“Maybe I should double down and make this pose a thing. I stared at it for so long that I was like, ‘Oh maybe, I’m reaching for a weapon to take out and fight someone.’

“And then I remembered that I’m not wearing a holster or anything that would carry a weapon, so it’s not that either. You’ll be seeing that pose again somewhere where you’ll least expect it,” Gillan added.

The film features, “Are you ready for one last ride” asks Quill while the tagline for the film reads: “It’s time to face the music.”

The Guardains of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theatres on May 5.

