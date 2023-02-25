 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio restricts his girlfriends to talk about the time they spend together by asking them to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) before going out with them.

As reported by Radar Online, despite The Wolf of Wall Street star being linked to some famous names in Hollywood, no one seems to talk about it and the reason is the NDA.

An insider told the outlet that DiCaprio was able to escape some messy situations with his exes including Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Gigi Hadid because of the signed contract.

“He’s obsessive about it and has his assistant keep stacks of them on hand,” the source said. “Plenty of women have stories to tell, but no one wants to go on the record because they’re afraid of what he could do legally.”

The source noted that the Hollywood hunk is privately known for being a big geek and wants his dates to show the same enthusiasm for things as he him.

“He gets bummed out when girls don’t share his excitement for stuff like action figures, comic books, and, of course, his beloved dinosaur collection!” the source shared.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter

Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting
Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage

Snoop Dogg shares secret to happy marriage
Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend

King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend
‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’

‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’