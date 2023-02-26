Festival brings flavour-rich Bohra cuisine for Karachiites

Every community is proud of its lifestyle and culture. And they always intend to promote that culture so that other people could know about their community. In a multicultural city like Karachi such festivals convey a message that amid diversity, the communities are living alongside others with their identities.



With such an objective, Karachi's Dawoodi Bohra Community organised a three-day food festival to highlight their culture and cuisine.

Arranged at the North Walk Mall in the city's Nazimabad neighbourhood, a large number of people attended the food festival and experienced different Bohra cuisines and their traditions. The festival commenced on February 24 and will continue till February 26 (today). An entry pass for the festival is Rs100.

The two-phased festival — divided in arrangements in two buildings — had nearly 100 mouth-watering food stalls offering Bohra chicken, Bohra biryani, cutlets, malai khaja, khaosay, gur papdi, bharta, sev puri, paani puri, dosa, pao bhaji, vada pao, and beverages.



One of the remarkable expressions of coherence which the community presented during the festival was their thaali tradition in which eight people sit around one thaal and eat together. The food starts with tasting a pinch of salt. Then it goes on to the sweet appetisers. Subsequently, the main course starts.



The event marketing supervisor Fazal told Geo.tv that the main idea of the festival is to promote Bohra cuisine which people are oblivious about, specifically the thaal experience.

Fazal shared that apart from the food there are other activities such as a child cooking arena, a children's play area and a zipper ride.

Another organiser, who did not share his name, said they were working for months to arrange the event. He also highlighted that "other than Bohra food stalls, there are other food vendors that were allowed to take part and present their food.

He noted that they had received a positive feedback from the people of Karachi and lauded them for their effort in arranging the festival on such a scale. He shared that the Bohra community hopes to increase the level of this festival and intends to make it an yearly event.

The people who attended the festival were witnessed enjoying the food and taking part in the activities.



There was a separate gaming section for the children where they could play games while their parents enjoy the food.

Munira Huzaifa, a seller, told Geo.tv that she was surprised by the turnout. She shared that her stall was selling all Gujarati dishes and was praised by the people for the distinguished flavours she was offering.

Fauzia, an attendee, said that she found the festival very enjoyable. She noted that the Bohra community's specialty, which she has not seen so far, is the way the food is prepared with a hygienic process.

"The food prices in the festival are relatively moderate to other food franchises out there which is commendable," she noted.

A woman selling homemade bakery items in one of the stalls said it was a very good experience for her as she was provided with an opportunity to present her community's food to people from different backgrounds.

A Bohra community member who was attending the event said that people at the stalls are sharing recipes of the food. She, while juxtaposing the other food items, mentioned "some foods contain only spices however, their food offers flavour alongside spices."

"Our community is carrying the taste which our forefathers have left for us," she shared.



