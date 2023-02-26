Ashton Kutcher thinks his kids will be ‘real confused’ by ‘That 70’s Show’

As Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprise their roles of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in Netflix's That '90s Show, the actor talked about how ‘confusing’ he thinks their kids will find the sitcoms.



The duo who met while making That '70s Show back in 1998 and got married in 2015, have two kids together.

While revisiting some of his scenes from the sitcom Kutcher told Vanity Fair:

"I don't remember shooting this," Kutcher said while watching one of his That '70s Show scenes with Kunis.

"It was 25 years ago." He added, "It's funny, someday my kids are gonna have to watch this and they're gonna be real confused about what was real and what wasn't real. And then we'll have to walk them through it. Terrifying to think."

During the video, Kutcher shared how his romance with Kunis started, and the "irony" of their journey.

"The irony of this whole thing? While I was making No Strings Attached, my wife was making a movie called Friends with Benefits, it's the exact same plot. We were both making virtually the same movie. And the way we ended up together was very much a friends with benefits, no strings attached relationship that became something more than that. So, yeah kind of wild to watch [a clip] from that..."