Britney Spears receives stern warning from animal control after her dog escapes

Britney Spears has been given strict warning from animal control after her dog escaped and bit an elderly man in Los Angeles.

The pop icon, 41, was gifted Doberman Porsha from now-husband Sam Asghari as a puppy in order to provide some home security.

As per the reports, it’s believed Porsha managed to escape from Britney and Sam’s lavish mansion this week and took off down the street, where she reportedly bit an elderly cyclist.

According to TMZ, the dog was roaming the neighbourhood in Thousand Oaks when she came across a 71-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. When he got off the bike, she bit him.

Meanwhile, a member of Britney’s security team managed to get the dog back into their care.

The source also noted that the Criminal singer was contacted by animal control and warned not to let her dog get out of the property again.

Britney also owns Australian Shepherd Sawyer.

The new alleged incident comes after Britney warned fans not to call the police on her again should she decide to delete her Instagram, after fans did just that some weeks ago.