Sunday Feb 26 2023
Meghan Markle dubbed 'Gag'em' over legal war

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been savaged after they responded to a recent South Park parody.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reimagined as the moaning Prince and Princess of Canada in the second episode of the controversial cartoon's 26th series, The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

"Harry and Meghan must be very cautious about inviting the same criticism. Not only will the label 'Woe Is Me-ghan' become even more suitable, but so might 'Harry and Gag'em'," Knobil told the Daily Star.

"A lawsuit would have only reinforced a perception that Harry and Meghan are taking themselves far too seriously and earnestly," he added. 

The Worldwide Privacy Tour saw the caricatured couple hold up placards that read "We want our privacy!!" and "Stop looking at us!".

It was initially believed the pair's legal teams were going to look into the episode after royal commentator Neil Sean claimed the clip could have "ramifications". However, the pair have since shut down the claims, with their representatives calling the rumours "baseless and boring".

