 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise breaks silence on his 'emotional, tearful' reunion with 'Top Gun Maverick' star

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Tom Cruise breaks silence on his emotional, tearful reunion with Top Gun Maverick star

Hollywood dashing actor Tom Cruise has revealed that he could not control his emotions when he reunited with Val Kilmer for Top Gun Maverick.

Tom's performance came in for particular praise as he returned to the screen in 2022 with mega-blockbuster Top Gun Maverick, which was widely acclaimed as one of the best movies of the year and earned multiple Oscar nominations.

Another actor Val Kilmer also returned to the screen as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Maverick’s former rival and now close friend. It was the first time Cruise stared with the Batman actor in a movie again.

Tom, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel show, said “I just want to say that was pretty emotional, I’ve known Val for decades. For him to come back and play that character…he’s such a powerful actor, that he instantly became that character again [and] you’re looking at Iceman… I was crying, I got emotional. He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

In conversation with the host, Tom claimed he cried when he reunited with Val for the much-loved adventure, receiving a lots of praise from fans to appear together for the mega hit.

