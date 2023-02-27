 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Royal biographer reveals why Meghan Markle married Prince Harry

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to enjoy a luxury lifestyle.

In conversation with GB News’s Dan Wootton, Tom claimed that the former Suits star "imagined" the Duke would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions.

He added: "Her [Meghan's] great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money."

The royal expert went on saying: "She [Meghan] had imagined he [Harry] would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she is having to make up for it now."

"She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things," according to Bower.

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", also branded Meghan "money-obsessed".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have signed numerous lucrative business deals since the couple left the UK and royal family to live a financially independent life in 2020, still have to "scrounge" around for money to afford the luxury lifestyle they want, Tom has claimed.

