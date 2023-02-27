 
Showbiz
Naseeruddin Shah talks about the ongoing 'Bollywood vs South' cinema debate

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in film 'Kuttey'

The versatile actor of the Indian film industry Naseeruddin Shah steps in to share his opinion in the ongoing south cinema and Bollywood debate.

According to Shah, South films are much better than Bollywood. But, he did not hesitate at all while calling the South cinema as insensitive.

Year 2022 has been a great year for the South Indian cinema as their films; RRR and KGF chapter 2, became a global recognition. On the contrary, Bollywood films Laal Singh Chaddha and Samrat Prithviraj failed terribly at the box office. However, it triggered the debate between South and Bollywood.

Sharing his viewpoint, the actor stated: "Even the commercial movies made in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu are imaginative. They are original. They may be crass in their taste, but the execution is always flawless. I have found this for a very long time. Even their song picturization, even in those corny films of Jeetendra and Sridevi, insane as it may be with hundreds of matkas (clay pots) in a line, but at least it was an original idea."

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in film Kuttey. At present, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Taj-Divided By Blood. The series also features Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Taha Shah. Shah starrer is set to release on March 3 on Zee5, reports IndiaToday

