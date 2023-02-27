 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Kanye West not always wrong: Dapper Dan

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Kanye West not always wrong: Dapper Dan 

Hip Hop fashion pundit Dapper Dan aired his views about Kanye West and his spot in the fashion world.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the Harlem native said, "I think there's a lot of confusion with a lot of the information coming from Kanye," he said.

"Now, some of the things he said I totally don't agree with, but there's glimpses of what he says that are true," he added.

"One of the things that I don't think people understand about Kanye is that with all of his money, he couldn't launch a brand successfully," Dap referred to the GAP deal.

A lot of people couldn't understand why that is. They tell designers all the time, 'why don't you get your own brand?' as if we can go put it in the toaster and pop it out. It's not like that. Kanye tried to point that out to people."

"He just couldn't articulate it right," the African American designer said. "There are certain messages that Kanye had that made sense, but there's the other side to it."

In other news, Adidas faces stark losses after cutting Kanye West loose. But, it reportedly sealed a new deal with the rapper to sell $500 million remaining Yeezy sneakers.

The German footwear giant severed ties with Ye in October 2022 after his anti-Semitic backlash.

However, after facing staggering losses, the shoe giant agreed with the fashion mogul to sell the remaining $500 million worth of Yeezy sneakers in 2023, according to Wealth.

As per the reports, the remodeled contract will only cater to existing inventory sales of the 45-year-old famous shoe line and will not include his clothing line or new designs.

"The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing as we should," said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

