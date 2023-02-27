Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose showcased the best of her sense of humour as she poked fun at her viral BAFTA awards rap song during the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night.

DeBose took to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Director in a Drama Series and poked fun at the viral moment.

“Diego, do the thing,” the West Side Story star, 32, told her co-presenter, Diego Luna, referencing the rap’s viral line about Angela Bassett doing “the thing.”

Before announcing the winner Jennifer Coolidge’s name for her role in The White Lotus, DeBose said “Diego, do the thing,” to the microphone.

She then struck a pose and smiled, replicating the signature dance move that she did during her BAFTAs performance. In response, Luna nodded and said “OK.”

While sitting in the audience, Bassett responded to DeBose’s move, as she laughed and blew a kiss to the SAG Awards presenter.

DeBose became internet sensation after her BAFTAs rap – a rendition of Eurythmics’s 1985 hit track Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves grabbed netizens’ attention.

“But that was the assignment. Like, ‘Come celebrate women,’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ We did that and it was fun. Not gonna lie. I had a blast,” DeBose recently said in an interview.