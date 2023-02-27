 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose showcased the best of her sense of humour as she poked fun at her viral BAFTA awards rap song during the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night.

DeBose took to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Director in a Drama Series and poked fun at the viral moment.

“Diego, do the thing,” the West Side Story star, 32, told her co-presenter, Diego Luna, referencing the rap’s viral line about Angela Bassett doing “the thing.”

Before announcing the winner Jennifer Coolidge’s name for her role in The White Lotus, DeBose said “Diego, do the thing,” to the microphone.

She then struck a pose and smiled, replicating the signature dance move that she did during her BAFTAs performance. In response, Luna nodded and said “OK.”

While sitting in the audience, Bassett responded to DeBose’s move, as she laughed and blew a kiss to the SAG Awards presenter.

DeBose became internet sensation after her BAFTAs rap – a rendition of Eurythmics’s 1985 hit track Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves grabbed netizens’ attention.

“But that was the assignment. Like, ‘Come celebrate women,’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ We did that and it was fun. Not gonna lie. I had a blast,” DeBose recently said in an interview.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback
Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
King Charles III being dragged into politics?

King Charles III being dragged into politics?
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4
Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation

Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation
Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set
K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews

'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews