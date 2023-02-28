 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jungkook from K-pop group BTS deletes his Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Fans were quick to panic after noticing his account had been deleted
Fans were quick to panic after noticing his account had been deleted

Fans of the K-pop group BTS were worried when they noticed on February 28th that  Jungkook had deleted his Instagram account where he had 50 million followers.

Fortunately, he soon took to Weverse to reassure fans that the deletion was intentional and nothing bad had happened, writing:

“I deleted my Instagram account. It wasn’t hacked. I just deleted it because I wasn’t using it much… So don’t worry!”

He added that he’ll be using Weverse to communicate with fans instead so they don't need to be concerned: “I immediately deleted the [Instagram] app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it from now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!”

The idol initially joined Instagram on December 6th, 2021 with the other six members of BTS, much to the delight of their fans. They had a similar scare recently when fellow member Namjoon deleted over a 100 posts from his Instagram. 

More From Entertainment:

Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to accept secret daughter

Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to accept secret daughter
Victoria Beckham finds idea of Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s second wedding ‘appealing’

Victoria Beckham finds idea of Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s second wedding ‘appealing’
'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser joins CAA again after representing it in 2010s

'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser joins CAA again after representing it in 2010s
The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners

The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners

Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough
Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'

Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'
Nicola Peltz plans second wedding with Brooklyn Beckham after family drama

Nicola Peltz plans second wedding with Brooklyn Beckham after family drama
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

Brad Pitt has ‘grown closer’ to Ines de Ramon despite ‘busy schedules’

Brad Pitt has ‘grown closer’ to Ines de Ramon despite ‘busy schedules’
Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London

Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’
Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony