Jungkook from K-pop group BTS deletes his Instagram

Fans were quick to panic after noticing his account had been deleted

Fans of the K-pop group BTS were worried when they noticed on February 28th that Jungkook had deleted his Instagram account where he had 50 million followers.

Fortunately, he soon took to Weverse to reassure fans that the deletion was intentional and nothing bad had happened, writing:

“I deleted my Instagram account. It wasn’t hacked. I just deleted it because I wasn’t using it much… So don’t worry!”

He added that he’ll be using Weverse to communicate with fans instead so they don't need to be concerned: “I immediately deleted the [Instagram] app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it from now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!”

The idol initially joined Instagram on December 6th, 2021 with the other six members of BTS, much to the delight of their fans. They had a similar scare recently when fellow member Namjoon deleted over a 100 posts from his Instagram.