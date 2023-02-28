 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
K-pop groups BTS and Le Sserafim achieve RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan

BTS have received two certifications while Le Sserafim have received one
K-pop groups Le Sserafim and BTS have achieved RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan. The latest batch of groups that are certified have been announced by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ.)

RIAJ introduced a new system for the online streaming of songs in 2020, which was an addition to the pre-existing system they had in place for physical album and digital download sales. In accordance with this new system, a song will be certified silver when it hits 30 million streams, gold with 50 million streams and finally platinum with 100 million streams.

BTS have received two certifications while Le Sserafim have received one. After BTS’ song Butter crossed 300 million streams it was certified triple platinum while Permission to Dance has received a double platinum certification with 200 million streams.

As for Le Sserafim, their track Antifragile is now certified gold after clearing 50 million streams. 

