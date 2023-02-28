 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince William, King Charles 'incredibly close' since Prince Harry moved to California 

King Charles III and Prince William have grown "incredibly closer" ever since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left England.

A royal expert has shared that the two bonded well over the past couple of years as they know what each other is “going through” given their royal destinies.

Speaking on Pod Save The King podcast, a royal author and biographer of the King, Gill Knappett, talked about the growing closeness of Charles and William.

“They’re so incredibly close and, like his father, William has been brought up with the ultimate role as king in mind,” Knappett said.

“And Charles spent a while going through exactly [what William’s] going through and he will be nothing but supportive of William and there’s is a great relationship to have.”

To this, Zoe Forsey, host of the podcast, shared, “The King's relationship with William seems to be going from strength to strength.”

“We know that William has been bought in and it sounds like, in recent years, it ended up being the Queen, Charles and William making these decisions together about the deals of Harry and Megan leaving the UK.

Before concluding, Forsey said, “They were a trio and now they’ve turned into a double act without the Queen there.”

