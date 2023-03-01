 
Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare

Prince Harry reveals Prince William has felt the presence of Princess Diana throughout his lifetime.

The Duke of Sussex notes how in a conversation his elder brother said he believed the former Princess of Wales was guiding him.

Harry pens about William in memoir ‘Spare’: “He said something extraordinary. He said he thought Mummy was here. Meaning…among us. Yes, me too, Willy. I think she’s been in my life, Harold. Guiding me. Setting things up for me. I think she’s helped me start a family.”

William then continued: “I feel as though she’s helping you now too. I nodded. Totally agree. I feel as though she helped me find Meg. M Willy took a step back. He looked concerned. That seemed to be taking things a bit far. Well, now, Harold, I’m not sure about that. I wouldn’t say THAT!”

